Green fingered Laois students brighten town with hanging baskets

Transition Year students at a Laois school got busy gardening this week to make their town a brighter place and support the environment.

A group of students from Mountrath Community School planted dozens of hanging baskets that will go up all around the town.

They filled them with plants specially selected for pollinators, to support biodiversity.

The work was supported by BloomHQ, the centre based in the town's former Brigidine convent school, now a thriving business and community hub.

"They're a great bunch of kids and we hope to keep it going as a yearly project," Regina Dunne from Bloom HQ told the Leinster Express.

Bloom HQ shared these photos on social media and praised the students.

"Unbelievable work carried out by a great bunch of TY students from @Mountrathcommunityschool planting the flowers for the hanging baskets for the town.

"We look forward to seeing their hard work bloom in the coming weeks as the weather improves. The provision of hanging baskets for the whole town is one of the many projects BloomHQ can support due to fantastic support from many people and companies who use BloomHQ, so thank you to those.

"It's a pleasure to be able to support community projects like this, that also add to increased biodiversity in the town, with specifically chosen plants to help our bees thrive. Here's to many more collaborations as the project progresses," they said.