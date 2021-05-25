PHOTOS: Laois school reveals stunning new Junk Kouture entries

A Laois school with a winning track record in the national Junk Kouture fashion competition, has unveiled their entries created under the pressure of Covid-19 this year.

Eight entries from Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise have been submitted, and they await the regional finalist announcement this Thursday May 27.

They are:

Between the Lines - creator and model: Orlaith Miller

Envy - creators: Derinn Byrne and Róisín McEvoy (model)

Illfluencer - creators: Aisling Lalor and Clodagh Kelly (model)

Ladasteria - creators: Holly Whelan and Santa Tetere (model)

Lí Ban - creator and model: Emma Sullivan

Regal Reclaim - creators: Nora Major and Emma Bennett (model)

Shein Queen - creators: Ciara Crowley and Niamh Conroy (model)

Smother Nature: creators: Kate O’ Toole, Eva Whelan and Rebecca Lawlor (model)

The school has praised the students' efforts with a lot of the work done at home due to Covid-19 restrictions on schools opening. They were guided by art teacher Jayne Kelly.

"This year, Miss Kelly’s Junk Kouture students have created incredible designs for the Junk Kouture 2021 competition. It is without a doubt such a wonderful achievement to have completed their creations as a solo entry or as a team particularly with the restrictions and missed in-school time Covid-19 has imposed. The girls persevered with great resilience, motivation, and dedication! Working solo or as a team the girls had to work remotely with their teammates and Ms. Kelly and they have reached unique levels of creativity, imagination and have showcased superb skills and craftmanship," the school said.

Junk Kouture has almost officially completed the first round of judging and the regional finalist announcement will take place this Thursday. As in previous years, finalists will be announced by region: North, South, South-East, West and East with Laois placed in the South East category.

Thirty-five designs from each region will be chosen by the judges to take part in this year’s regional finals.

Over five days from Monday to Friday in June, a programme of each of the 35 regional semi-finalists will be hosted exclusively on the Junk Kouture YouTube Channel, using a compilation of the students’ videos and images submitted on the Junk Kouture App with their applications. The date for this is yet to be confirmed but will be announced on the JK app and social platforms.

At the end of the week, there will be a special announcement show, where seven designs from each region will be announced as Grand Finalists by RTÉ 2FM’s Emma Power and Laura Fox.

There is no voting at this stage of the competition however, for those later selected as grand finalists, there will be a similar vote to last year in advance of the grand final.

Junk Kouture has made the decision to reduce the number of regional and grand finalists based on the success of the digital final last year, which was televised on RTÉ, giving the students the time to shine and showcase the passion put into their creations on a national stage.