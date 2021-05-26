PHOTOS: Designs on Junk Kouture wins for Mountmellick school

Mountmellick Community School has eight stunning entries into the 2021 Junk Kouture competition.

The Laois secondary school also held their own recycled fashion competition this week.

"Running our own in school event gives all our teams a chance to show off their hard work regardless of our progress in the great nationwide Junk Kouture that has been running for many years now.

"Reduce, Reuse, ReFash is the first year of hopefully many to come in Mountmellick Community School," they say.

Their guest judges who will decide the winners of best outfit, performance video and hair & make up are Laois fashion designer Heidi Higgins, Yasmin Culleton a former student now studying fashion and textiles in Limerick, and local dance teacher and choreographer Louise Donohoe.

Results to follow.

The national Junk Kouture competition which asks students to make couture designs from recycled rubbish, will announce its regional winners on Thursday May 27.