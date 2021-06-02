Laois kids rock it at The Rock school - in pictures

The boys and girls of The Rock National School took to the open air to have some musical fun thanks to the latest leg in The Bandwagon tour around Laois.

‘The Bandwagon’, a Laois School of Music and Music Generation Laois initiative, is a live, mobile, pop-up music entertainment stage and studio system that travels throughout the county with impromptu gigs and sessions.

Their ‘Musical Memories’ show an intergenerational interactive, sing-a-long musical experience with songs from many different eras and genres is an initiative of Music Generation Laois and led by singing tutor, Nuala Kelly, Laois national schools, health care settings, community groups, and active retirement groups.