IN PICTURES Castlecuffe school challenges public to help fund their outdoor classroom

Castlecuffe NS has challenged students and their families to complete “21Km in 21 Days” to raise funds for an outdoor classroom.

Participants were asked to walk, hop, skip, run, swim, or jump a total of 21kms between June 1st and 21st as a family. This can be completed over a variety of activities.

The GoFundMe was kickstarted by the Parents Association, with the hopes of raising funds to build a large seating structure for students. The structure will reside between the field and the school and will be big enough to accommodate a full class of students. When built, students will be able to attend classes outside.

Principal Bridie Dunne explained that the activities are in conjunction with their Well-being Week which they run in the first week of June.

“The Parents Council launched ‘21K in 21 Days’, while the school launched ‘A K in a Day’, it’s our second year running it,” she said.

“We have 79 students in the school, and we would love for the families to match the work they are doing, the outdoor classroom would be fantastic for students.”

The idea was spawned by Castlecuffe NS’s Parents Association with the idea of creating an outdoor classroom to combat Covid-19 and to promote outdoor learning.

“With Covid, we thought it would be a good idea to create a space where if the weather is suitable, students could learn outdoors,” said Julie Cunningham, Chairperson of the Parents Association.

“We started by looking at tables and benches, but one of the parents in the school is a fantastic carpenter and he approached the school offering to build the structure of his own design, it’s a bespoke piece in the shape of a tree, with tables as branches off the main table. He brought the idea to us and we loved it.”

The GoFundMe target is €1,400, yet the project will cost an estimated €2,600.

“We have applied for the community enhancement programme. We don’t want to put pressure on families, if we surpass our GoFundMe target that’s great, but we are open to other fundraisers in the future,” Julie explained.

The project was launched on June 1 and has surpassed €800 in one week.

You can donate to the school on their GoFundMe page.

Scroll through the picture see see the pupils on their activity days.