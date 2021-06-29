In PICTURES: Laois gaelscoil says 'slán' to 120 year old building

Next September sees a new and exciting chapter in the history of a small Laois gaelscoil which began over a century ago with quite a different ethos.

Gaelscoil Thromaire first opened in 1901 under the patronage of Queen Victoria.

It soon embarks on a move to its new, purpose built premises near the GAA club/Community centre in Trumera, just a few hundred metres from the main Mountrath to Abbeyleix road.

The pupils of Rang a Sé from Gaelscoil Thromaire will not get to enjoy the new building but they and all the pupils gathered recently for special presentations with the School Principal Áine Mhic Aoidh Bhuí, Chairperson of the Board of Management Mairéad Ní Nualláin, and former Principal Liam O'Neill, the former President of the GAA. Fr Joe Brophy Parish Priest of Mountrath also attended the presentation.

The pupils presented a clock to the Principal marking the big occasion as they graduate and move on to secondary school.

The school became a recognised Gaelscoil in 1998,during Liam O'Neill's tenure as Principal, and the children are lucky enough to receive a bilingual education in very small classroom groups, with the advantage of plenty of individual attention.

The school is proud of the fact that children learning in a bilingual setting develop their language acquisition skills and learning abilities in a more effective manner than children in an English-only medium school.

The new School premises will feature state of the art interactive 'smart' technology, as the children are already using the latest IT equipment in class on a regular basis.

The principal is Áine Mhic Aoidh Bhuí.

“We also look forward to welcoming our GAA coaches and Music teacher into the new school building,and our proximity to Trumera's GAA pitch will enable plenty of training sessions and participation in sporting events when schools reopen under (hopefully) a restriction - free environment in September,” she said.

The School staff includes the Principal and senior class teacher Áine, the infant teacher Ms Fiona Ní Bhaoill, Colm Mac Donncha SET /Resource Teacher and Special Needs Assistant Ríona Ní Ghreacháin.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming our new students along with the children who have spent many happy years in the former school building and will settle very quickly into the new school,” the principal said.

Photographs by Alf Harvey.