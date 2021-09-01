In Pictures: Knockbeg College delighted to welcome first years

The staff at Knockbeg College were delighted to welcome our incoming 1st year students to the Laois secondary school.
They were greeted on their first day by the Principal Mr Carew, Vice-Principal Mr Ronan, Year Head Mr Conway, and their Class teachers.
The students then met with their Meitheal Leaders, who gave them a tour of our campus.
A day of fun and activity followed in the glorious sunshine outside on our sports pitches.
The students will be among those to benefit from the restored and extended college which will have its official opening of on Friday, September 10 at 1pm.
Charlie Flanagan, TD and past pupil, will officially open the school. Bishop Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, will also give a blessing.
