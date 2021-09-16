In Pictures: GAA champs and Paralympic star tour sliverware in Portarlington school

There was a double celebration at Portarlington's secondary school when the town's GAA team and Paralymian Nicole Turner brought the silverware to the school for a celebration of their recent successes.

Mr Seamus Bennett welcomed Nicole with her silver medal and members of the Portarlington GAA team who brought the Jack Delaney Cup after winning the Laois GAA Senior Gaelic Football championship this year.

Martin Murphy addressed the crowd and spoke about the hard work and pride in winning a county title. He said every student sitting in front of him is capable of winning a title. He encouraged all students to get involved and bring the glory days back to Portarlington.

PE teacher Miriam Holland interviewed Nicole who explained to all the students the sacrifices it took to win her swimming medal in Tokyo. The Garryhinch past pupil said this included 4am starts at the weekend. However she added her recent success has made it all worthwhile but she added that she intends taking a well deserved break.

She told all the students that if you want success you must work hard.

The school made a presentation to Nicole and her mam Bernie.

Teacher Keith Bracken then took Nicole and and the Port GAA captain on a tour of the Laois Offaly school during which they met her teachers and students.

All were proud and delighted to have both superstars in the school. So a momentous day for Coláiste Íosagáin.

