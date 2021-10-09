Celebration of the Aonad Lán-Ghaeilge at Dunamase College

Ar Aoine, an 8ú Deireadh Fómhair, bhí Coláiste Dhún Másc, i gcomhpháirt le Scoil Cheoil Laoise, ag ceiliúradh oscailt a n-Aonad Lán-Ghaeilge.
Tugadh cuireadh do dhaltaí, do thuismitheoirí agus do pholaiteoirí áitiúla, páirt a ghlacadh sa cheiliúradh, le sólaistí agus le ceol beo. Bhí Brian Stanley, TD, ann chun an ribín a ghearradh, in éineacht le Joe Cunningham, príomhfheidhmeannach LOETB, an príomhoide Aoife Elster, an leas-phríomhoide Claire Fitzgerald agus an múinteoir i bhfeighil Aoife Quirke.
Bain taitneamh as na grianghraif.
On Friday the 8th October Dunamase College in conjunction with Laois School of Music, celebrated the opening of their Aonad Lán-Ghaeilge.
Students, parents and local politicians were invited to share in the celebrations with refreshments and live music. Brian Stanley, TD, was there to cut the ribbon, joined by Joe Cunningham, chief executive LOETB, principal Aoife Elster, deputy principal Claire Fitzgerald and múinteoir i bhfeighil Aoife Quirke.
