In Pictures: New era dawns in Laois for Gaelscoil Thromaire

A new era has dawned for a community and school in Laois following an historic move from a building that has been the heartbeat of education for the past 100 years to a brand new building.
With beaming smiles and a tinge of sadness the pupils and staff of Gaelscoil Thromaire move from their old home to their new home on Tuesday morning, October 12.
Liam O'Neill, the former GAA President and former principal of the school located near Mountrath, was on hand to help the transition to a new beginning for all.
Scroll through the pictures above take by Alf Harvey.
