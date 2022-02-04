IN PICTURES: Student tractors border cross the Laois Carlow border for farming families

Well done to chief organisers David Fennelly & Oisin Byrne and all the students at Knockbeg College who took part in our annual Charity Tractor Run.
This year's event which took place early on Friday January 4 raised funds for Embrace FARM. A total of seventeen tractors converged on the scenic college grounds from Laois, Carlow and Kildare in support of the charity.
SCROLL THROUGH PICTURES ABOVE TAKEN BY PAUL DARGAN FOR THE LEINSTER EXPRESS.
The Laois-based Embrace FARM supports families who have lost loved ones who have died for been seriously injured in farm accidents on the island of Ireland. It was founded by Brian and Norma Rohan, a farming family from Shanahoe in Laois.
The school Laois school which also welcomes students from Carlow and Kildare also raised funds for this worthy cause non-uniform day also.
The organisers thanked to all who donated.
