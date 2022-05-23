Ethos Day celebrated by newest Laois secondary school

The newest Laois secondary school enjoyed its first Ethos Awareness Day recently, celebrating its modern multidenominational, multicultural, co-educational, bilingual Irish English status.

The Laois Offaly ETB school Dunamase College / Coláiste Dhún Másc held Ethos Awareness Day on Thursday May 19 in conjunction with Laois Offaly ETB.

It got off to a great start with lots of colourful stands set up in the school hall. Students and staff enjoyed visiting the different culture stands with amazing food, music and art throughout the morning.

There was everything from Tayto sandwiches to henna tattoos, sausage soup and plenty of delicious pastries. Laois Offaly ETB ran an Ethos Digital story competition and with lots of excellent entries within Dunamase College and other schools within LOETB we are delighted that our students won.

Lunchtime proved to be of great excitement with students queuing up for their ice cream in the sun. We were delighted to

welcome some very special guests on the day with Jonathon Walshe from Abbeyleix Hockey Club helping out with our 1 st year hockey training, John from Portlaoise library paying a visit and our own county hurling star Múinteoir Ben. A great day was had by all of the school community.

The Mission Statement and Ethos of Coláiste Dhún Másc is that it is a multidenominational, co-educational school, socially and culturally inclusive. It provides excellence in education using a wide range of teaching and learning strategies. It places a strong focus on student well-being and the need for respect for all members of the community and the environment which surrounds them.

The school was founded in August 2017 in a temporary home on Railway Street, Portlaoise. They are eagerly anticipating a move to a new 1000 pupil building on an 18 acre greenfield site on the Timahoe Road in Portlaoise, with construction to start soon.