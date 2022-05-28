IN PICTURES: CBS Laois school rewards its brightest and best seniors

St. Mary’s CBS boys secondary school in Laois had their official Awards presentations last week to senior students, with special guest speakers Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett and Frank Flanagan.

A wide variety of awards were presented to 6th years and to other recipients from various aspects of school life.

"It is our chance to formally recognise the commitment and hard work of students throughout the school year, especially 6th years. Congratulations to all award recipients on the night and also to our hard working students who received many awards at our day ceremony," principal Maura Murphy said.

The prestigious awards went to Micheal McEvoy (From each their best), David O'Brien (The Martin Conroy Award), and DJ White (Student of the Year).

Colin Conroy was also Sportsperson of the Year and Aaron Doran received an Outstanding Achievement in Sport Award.

See all the photos taken by Michael Scully for the Leinster Express below.

The school also thanks to the guest speakers; Esteemed past pupil Frank Flanagan and Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett, and the teachers who helped make it such a successful occasion, in particular Mr. Duignan. Well done all.