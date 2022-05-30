Search

30 May 2022

IN PICTURES: Portlaoise College class of 2022

Lynda Kiernan

30 May 2022 8:53 PM

It was a proud day for the Portlaoise College class of 2022 gathered on Thursday, May 26 at their Awards and Graduation ceremony.

Students met with their teachers at the school and walked with pride and emotion for the final time into the school Sports Hall as Deputy Principal Ms Marum called out their names for their “final roll call”.

Principal Noel Daly welcomed students, teachers and families and set the tone for a beautiful and student- centred ceremony.

“Now more than ever it is important to mark the major achievements in our lives. All the hard work you have put in over the last few years as a student in Portlaoise College has paid off, we are immensely proud of you all,” he said.

“In years to come, tell your story well, tell it with pride and above all we hope you will tell it from a position of personal achievement, personal fulfilment and an appreciation of the time you spent in Portlaoise College – fond memories of the friends you made, the fun you had, the opportunities afforded to you and above all the memories you have will be happy ones,” the principal said.

On the night, students also received academic awards to recognise their excellence, endeavour and creativity in their subject fields.

Over 30 students from 6th Year and LCA were acknowledged for their exceptional efforts and achievements over the last 5 and 6 years.

Students Conor Daly and Tamzin Murphy won the coveted 3rd Level Bursary Award, presented by Parents Council members Sinead Walsh and Sinead Moran. This award is funded by the Portlaoise College Parents Council and will support Conor and Tamzin with their studies in 3rd Level education.

Ms Mullally is 6th Year Year Head.

“The last two years have been challenging because of Covid, but as a year group you adapted to these challenges and now we are celebrating your achievements. This is why tonight is so special, we get to come together with your parents, families, friends and teachers to celebrate all you have achieved during your time at Portlaoise College and cheer you on
your way to new horizons,” she said.

