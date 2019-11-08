GALLERY: Mountmellick United come together for 50th Anniversary celebrations

Mountmellick United players, young and old, came together to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary in the Killeshin Hotel recently.

Well over a 100 people attended the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, to remember former players, members and supporters, including their first Counties Cup-winning team.

Former players, committee members and families shared stories and recalled famous battles from over the years as the club celebrated fifty years.

Our photographer Denis Byrne was in attendance on the night to add another chapter to the Mountmellick United history book.

