Search

23/09/2021

IN PICTURES: Arlington U14's celebrate league success

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Golf was far from mind as the Arlington Under14 Major Division two winners celebrated last seasons football league win at The Seve Restaurant The Heritage Killenard.

The squad managed by Kilkenny man Niall Wallace won the competition held by the Kildare Underage Football League. Niall Wallace has spent many years volunteering at Arlington and developing players and is delighted with the teams achievements. Niall is thrilled with the improvements being made by the players and notes it’s a rare and special occasion when silverware comes your way.

Rosie O’Gorman captained the side to victory, a Portarlington girl who’s parents hail from Wexford, she is a born leader with great football ability. Wexford Youths is known for developing great female football players, so there could be something to be said for those Wexford genes. Along with being presented with the league cup and medal Rosie received an individual award “Best Attitude and Most Determined Player of 2020”. Rosie features heavily in the defensive midfielder, breaking down play and continually chasing down the ball, a worthy winner.

Ryan Levingstone received the award for “Coaches Player of the Year 2020” for his fantastic season. Showing great versatility as a player, he can contribute in any position. Ryan has great determination, will never give up on a ball or a game no matter what the score line reads.

Cathal Foley was awarded “Best Goalie & Most Valuable Player of 2020”. Cathal never envisaged himself as being a full time keeper. As time progressed, Cathal’s skills and ability in goals progressed and improved and is now the resident goalie. Cathal made some amazing saves last season, his cool head and composure has to be commended and is greatly valued by the team.

Presentation’s were made by Ben Slevin and Olu Solanke, both current senior players who played at Arlington in the juvenile setting too. Both Ben and Olu provided many hours of mentoring to the team during the Summer, to help improve the squad who were destined for promotion.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media