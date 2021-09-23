IN PICTURES: Arlington U14's celebrate league success

Golf was far from mind as the Arlington Under14 Major Division two winners celebrated last seasons football league win at The Seve Restaurant The Heritage Killenard.

The squad managed by Kilkenny man Niall Wallace won the competition held by the Kildare Underage Football League. Niall Wallace has spent many years volunteering at Arlington and developing players and is delighted with the teams achievements. Niall is thrilled with the improvements being made by the players and notes it’s a rare and special occasion when silverware comes your way.

Rosie O’Gorman captained the side to victory, a Portarlington girl who’s parents hail from Wexford, she is a born leader with great football ability. Wexford Youths is known for developing great female football players, so there could be something to be said for those Wexford genes. Along with being presented with the league cup and medal Rosie received an individual award “Best Attitude and Most Determined Player of 2020”. Rosie features heavily in the defensive midfielder, breaking down play and continually chasing down the ball, a worthy winner.

Ryan Levingstone received the award for “Coaches Player of the Year 2020” for his fantastic season. Showing great versatility as a player, he can contribute in any position. Ryan has great determination, will never give up on a ball or a game no matter what the score line reads.

Cathal Foley was awarded “Best Goalie & Most Valuable Player of 2020”. Cathal never envisaged himself as being a full time keeper. As time progressed, Cathal’s skills and ability in goals progressed and improved and is now the resident goalie. Cathal made some amazing saves last season, his cool head and composure has to be commended and is greatly valued by the team.

Presentation’s were made by Ben Slevin and Olu Solanke, both current senior players who played at Arlington in the juvenile setting too. Both Ben and Olu provided many hours of mentoring to the team during the Summer, to help improve the squad who were destined for promotion.