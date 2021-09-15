People First Credit Union launch new current account and debit card

The wait is over, People First Credit Union are delighted to announce the launch their new MYCU debit Mastercard® and current account.

The new service is now live and available to all members through the People First website www.peoplefirstcu.ie

MYCU Debit Card and Current Account have been designed by credit unions, for credit union members. The debit card is part of the Mastercard network and can be used at millions of locations worldwide. The Mastercard Debit Card is tokenised and will facilitate mobile and instant payments in the coming months.

The introduction of the MYCU Debit Card offers members the flexibility to pay bills, withdraw cash and pay point of sale or online from anywhere in the world.

The new service will now allow members to complete all their day-to-day banking us.

The card offers contactless capability and has 24/7 support. The account is FREE for 18- 24yrs and has overdraft facilities.

Members will benefit from banking anywhere, and the MYCU Current Account offers simple, transparent fees with no penalty charges.

Seán Dunne, CEO of People First Credit Union, commenting on the launch of the new service.

“As part of our ongoing commitment and responsibility to our membership, we are delighted to introduce the new MYCU Current Account and Debit Card.

“It also offers excellent value for money and the main differentiating proposition from the credit unions perspective is the high level of service we can offer our members.” he said.

Important Information

Please note that the MYCU Current Account is for personal use only and cannot be used as a business account. Terms & conditions apply.

For all MYCU queries, please contact the People First Credit Union call centre on Ph: 057 862 2594 or Email info@peoplefirstcu.ie see also special section on their website www.peoplefirstcu.ie/

People First Credit Union now operates from four branches. We are located in Abbeyleix , Athy, Portlaoise and Stradbally. They have more than 40 staff members and almost 39,000 members.