GALLERY: Style and glam aplenty at The Heath Golf Club's Annual Fashion Show

The Heath Golf Club Fashion Show Extravaganza returned on Tuesday night, April 9 and it was a roaring success. The event was held in the clubhouse and featured the best of Spring/Summer collections for 2019.

The clubhouse was alight with colour and style when women turned up in great numbers to be among the first to see the spring and summer collections for 2019.

The participating boutiques/fashion outlets who took part in the Fashion Show this year included: Fifty Seven Boutique Portarlington and Athy, Ladybelle Boutique Abbeyleix, Shaws Portlaoise and the Heath GC pro shop. As a special treat bridal wear was shown from the award winning Bridal Hall Ballybrittas, who recently won the coveted title of Midlands Wedding Boutique of the Year at the Irish Wedding Awards. The Bridal wear was modelled beautifully by Roisin Hearns, Sarah Bergin, Oonagh Hoey and Melissa Glancy.

All these businesses are generous sponsors of golf in Laois and it was an opportunity for women to view what is available locally before choosing their outfits for special occasions and casual wear. The very talented Zoe Wardrop of Love and Co. Vintage showed some of her of her amazing collection of vintage and contemporary clothing and jewellery all of which are available at her shop which is situated in the heart of the Store Yard, Kew Lew Business Park, Portlaoise.

The large attendance-mostly women - were treated to a wonderful display of spring and summer wear from our local businesses which were shown off to great effect by members of the club. Marie Croke, Sadie Ging, Angela Dunne, Breda Delaney Mary McNamara, Bernie Aldritt and Theresa O Boyle modelled with a professionalism and style that belied their amateur status.

There were some lovely golf shirts from Mark O’Boyle’s shop at the Heath worn beautifully by the models and showing that golfers can look glamorous on the golf course as well as in the clubhouse. The bar and restaurant at the Heath run by Deirdre Duggan had a fantastic atmosphere on the night with the buzz of 200 ladies.

The night finished with a raffle and the first prize generously sponsored by the Nook and Cranny Portlaoise, was greatly admired and won by Geraldine Nolan.

The success of the show was greatly enhanced by the very professional compere, Ann Duncan whose knowledge about and passion for style was evident in her descriptions of the beautiful outfits both casual and formal. Ann surprised the audience on the night by modelling a beautiful Jen Kelly suit from Love and Co Vintage.

Ann also gave many tips to the appreciative audience about accessorizing the outfits for different occasions and she was proud to have her own daughter in law modelling for Love and Co Vintage.