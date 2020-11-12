IN PICTURES: Laois supporters always loved a good day out in Croke Park

What you wouldn't give to be heading to Croke Park on Sunday and to be belting out the 'Laois, Laois Laois' chant as the footballers attempt to slay the Dubs in the Leinster senior football semi final.

Covid-19 restrictions mean that supporters will have to make do with watching the game on TV but Laois have had some great days in Croke Park in recent years and the supporters have been integral to those great days.

Have a look through our gallery and see can you spot anyone you know from our Croke Park photo vault.

Why not deck the kids, adults, dogs, you name it out in their jerseys on Sunday before the sit down to watch the game and send your photos to sport@leinsterexpress.ie and we will aim to publish as many as possible in next weeks paper. Don't forget to include the names of the people in the photo.

