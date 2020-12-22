IN PICTURES: Timahoe GAA show their community spirit in their 10km leg of Parish fundraiser

Last Saturday saw four clubs come together to raise some much needed funds for local clubs and charities.

The Stradbally marathon challenge was a concept where participants were asked to Run, walk or cycle some or all on race day and help raise funds for local clubs. The aim was a total distance of 42,195km with a target time of between 4.5 and 5 hours.

There were five different runs in all including;

From Vicarstown to Parkrun, start 9.30am, finish 10.02 am, 5km, Club Oughaval.

From Parkrun to Sylvester Phelans Shop, start 10.02am, finish 10.45am, 7km, Club Oughaval.

From Stradbally to Timahoe GAA Pitch, start 10.45am and finish 11.50am, 10km, Club Timahoe.

From Timahoe to Stradbally GAA, start 11.50am and finish 12.55pm,10km, Club, Club Stradbally.

From Stradbally to Annanough, start 12.55pm, finish 2pm, 10km, Club Annanough.

Timahoe GAA had 15 runners on the day and raised 1,800 euro for Stradbally Meals on Wheels

Click on the gallery above to see a collection of pictures from the Timahoe club and their leg of the fundraiser.