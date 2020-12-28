Portlaoise AC hold successful Covid compliant fundraiser for Cuisle Centre

Portlaoise AC ran yet another successful St Stephen's Day run last Saturday but this year they had to do do it with a twist.

Normally the streets of Portlaoise would be busy with groups of participants but due to the Covid restrictions members of the club completed the run in smaller groups while non members were asked to do their own 5km and do donate toa GoFundMe page.

The day went off well and the club raised €2025.00. The club would like to thank everyone who took part and / or donated to a very worthy cause. Special mention to Paul Cuddy and FBD for their donation to kick things off again this year.

Cuisle is a registered charity based in Portlaoise offering professional support to anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis throughout the cancer journey.

All funds raised by the Portlaoise AC will go to the centre to help with their running costs. Your support means a lot to both Portlaoise AC and the Cuisle Centre and they are, as always, most grateful for your generous support.