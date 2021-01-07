IN PICTURES: Jubilant scenes as Laois claim All Ireland Ladies Football glory in 2001

It's 20 years ago now but for those involved, the scenes and jubilation at the end of the 2001 All Ireland senior Ladies football final will live long in the memory.

Laois beat Mayo 2-14 to 1-16 to win a pulsating game and land the title putting an end to a desperate run of luck in All Ireland finals in years previous.

Click on the gallery above and look back some of the memorable pictures taken that day from the Sportsfile crew.

Was there a Laois, Laois, Laois chant back then??