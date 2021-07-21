IN PICTURES: President's prize a huge success at Mountrath golf club

Mary McCarthy, president of Mountrath Golf club held her President's prize last weekend in glorious weather conditions with a large turnout over the weekend.
Known as the "first major of the year" within the club, a great day weekend was had by all. Check out our gallery of pictures above. Photos by Michael Scully.
Just scroll the 'next' arrow on the picture above to scroll through the pictures.
