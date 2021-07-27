IN PICTURES: Laois soccer clubs honoured at CCFL Awards night

Laois soccer clubs were among those honoured at the annual CCFL awards night last Sunday. The event took place in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore with Mountmellick, Towerhill Rovers and Abbeyleix soccer clubs all on hand to collect their respective trophies that they won last season.
