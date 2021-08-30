In Pictures: Laois CAA club Crettyard Run 4 Pieta raises nearly €10,000

Crettyard GAA Thanks all participants and volunteers for hugely successful fundraiser held in collaboration with Pieta House.

On Saturday, August 21 the Gaelic Football club hosted a 24 hour Run 4 Pieta 2021 which saw many members of the community come out to walk, run or even swim right through the night.

The club was thankful to everyone that participated from near and far with some supporters taking part in the event virtual from the US.

The club would like to thank all of the volunteers that helped to make the event possible and kept it running for the full 24 hours.

The club held the event because members felt it was important to highlight the importance of people accessing support for their mental health when they need it and to reduce the stigma when asking for help.

The event will kicked off with a family walk at 4pm on Saturday. There was also a cake sale.

By the end of the weekend, Crettyard had raised €9,983 for the charity and the future development of the club. It said on Monday, August 30 that there was still time to contribute to the fundraiser at https://www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser/11407824_crettyard- gfc-run4pieta-s-page.html

The online donation page was open until August 31.

The event will kick off with a family walk at 4pm on Saturday. There will be a Cake sale at 4pm to 5pm today, it will run throughout the day tomorrow until 4pm & tea/coffee will be available over the 24 hours!

Anyone looking for support from Pieta can freephone 1800 247 247 or Text Help to 51444

Pieta provide free counselling to those with suicidal ideation, those engaging in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. Staff are fully qualified and provide a professional one-to-one therapeutic service.