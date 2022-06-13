Hit it hard and long!!! Poc Fada takes place in COE

The Laois GAA Poc fada competition took place in the COE on Wednesday, June 8th. Congratulations to the winners, Senior Camogie- ClodaghTynan St Bridgets, U16 Camogie-Amy Lacey - The Harps, Senior Hurling - Ciaran McKelvey- Castletown, U16 Hurling- Ethan Lafferty -The Harps. The winners will represent Laois in the Leinster Poc fada on June 25th in Carlow.
