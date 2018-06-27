Portlaoise a hive of activity for children during the Old Fort Quarter Festival
Crinniú na nÓg runs in conjunction with Portlaoise Festival
Crinniú na nÓg played a big part in making the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise an event for all the family.
Children from Portlaoise and beyond were entertaine with lots of activities at indoor and outdoor venues around the town over the weekend.
Photographer Michael Scully captured some of the fun on camera.
