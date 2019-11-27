Art from all over Ireland displayed in Portlaoise

Dunamaise Arts Centre recently launched its Open Submission Exhibition which features artworks selected by guest curator Robert Armstrong.

The exhibition presents work in a wide variety of media by artists from all over Ireland including Elizabeth Archbold, Brian Bastick, Louise Butler, Sadbh Collins, Imelda Connolly, Patrick Critchley, Niall de Buitlear, Cathy Dorman, Fiona Finlay, Patrick Fitzpatrick, Donal Geheran, Kathrine Geoghegan, Austin Hearne, Peadar Jolliffe-Byrne, Tina Kilkenny Roddy, Linda McCann, Sheila Naughton, Seán O'Rourke, Maria O'Brien, Sue O'Brien, Gerard O'Callaghan, Yvonne Leon, Emma Roche, Mary Slevin, Fergal Styles, Niamh Tarleton, Rachel Varden and Lorraine Walsh.

