Variety show success for Clonaslee College Transition Year

Clonaslee College's Transition Year students performed a stunning Variety Show for three sold-out nights recently.

The Parish Hall hosted the shows from March 14 to 16, packed with talented singing, dancing and acting performances.

The opening night was an outstanding success, and “a stunning show” was the catch phrase of the night, with the talent on stage giving both Dancing with the Stars and X Factor a run for their money.

More of the TYs worked hard backstage, in props, music, lights, set, make-up and costumes.

Dancers performed to Rihanna’s Diamonds, Beyonce’s Let’s Move, Oasis’ Wonderwall and many more.

Talented singers included Monica Conway who performed the Adele hit “Make you Feel my Love”.

The main drama Cinders had Luke Kelly Cusack narrating the rags to riches tale with wit and humour.

Eva Hyland played the lead, with Oisin Keating & Ciaran Fitzgerald as her ugly sisters, Dylan Flynn as Buttons, Oisin Murray as Prince Charming and Conor Cosgrove a Fairy Godmother.

The King was played by Christian Conroy and the Queen by Anna Hyland, with Peter Dunne as the Grandmother. The show received a standing ovation each night.

Masters of Ceremony were Niamh Horan and Cian Mahon.

“It was a wonderful experience for everyone involved in producing and performing the show,” said Niamh.

They thanked all involved who supported and sponsored them, particularly their drama teacher Ciara Tompkins, choreographer Danielle Ryan and Tom McLoughlin of Clodiagh Players in Clonaslee.

