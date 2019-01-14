PHOTOS: Errill NS Christmas play looked like a hilarious night this year

Crime mysteries were solved by a crack team of junior detectives in a Laois primary school just in time for Christmas holidays.

A big cast of 73 pupils from St Colmcille’s NS in Errill put on a terrific comedic Christmas play in early December, one that wowed their audiences of parents, families and friends.

They performed ‘Porridge’, a whodunnit detective story based on Craig Hawes' musical play, which is set in Happy Valley where resides lots of fairy-tale characters and dodgy-dealers.

The children gave two enthusiastic performances on the same day in the school, Wednesday December 5.

The principal of Errill NS is Tony Lawlor.

He described the level of effort that was put into staging the play.

“The pupils worked extremely hard, some learning a huge amount of lines to perform this entertaining show and it was thoroughly enjoyed by all,” he said.

The comedy began with the song, “Once upon a crime!” and from that point onwards was full of great songs, star performances and cracking jokes.

Porridge tells the story of escalating crime in Happy Valley resulting in case-loads of mysteries to be solved.

Set in The Porridge Pot Diner, the play unfolded as famous nursery rhyme characters became embroiled in a detective adventure.

Beneath the façade of this popular café lay a hidden, underground world of corruption and crime.

The tale was filled with lots of fun characters such as Goldie Lox, three scheming Billy goats, a potty police squad, and Ma Hubbard’s very naughty runaway cow.

The audience was "blown away" by all the children’s professionalism and ability to deliver some well-timed and brilliant comedy.

“The children were perfectly in sync with the music and sang every song with enthusiasm, no small task, especially for young singers,” said Mr Lawlor.

He said it was an excellent show suited to their school.

“It had all sorts of characters for all sorts of people. All our pupils had a chance to shine, as the script had so many central characters. They all had so much fun, as did the audience,” Mr Lawlor said.

He is very proud of his pupils' performances.

“They all excelled themselves with wonderful individual and collective performances, and we are so proud of them.

“The show had something for everyone, non-stop humour and drama, with lovely acting and singing, and will be remembered for a long time to come. Well done to everyone involved,” the principal said.