Spring on the way as Laois ploughing matches begin - Portlaoise match in pictures

Spring must be in the air when the Laois ploughing match season begins.

The competition began with Portlaoise and District Ploughing event hosted by Tom and Emma Fitzpatrick at Cloncannon Mountmellick.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along to cover the event for the Leinster Express on Saturday, February 2.

All of the Laois ploughing matches take place in February. The Ballylinan match takes place on Sunday, February 10 in Ballylinan while the Laois County match is fixed for Saturday, February 16, also in Ballylinan.

Competition concludes with the South Laois match on Saturday, February 23 near Ballacolla.

For exact locations please keep an eye on our Facebook page.