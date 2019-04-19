Friends go the extra mile for Laois cancer support service - in pictures

Two Laois friends have helped give something back in April to a cancer support service in Laois.

Pat Devoy, from Stradbally and Seán Doyle from Portarlington, thanked everyone who took part in the vehicle run to help raise funds for the Cuisle Centre in Portlaoise on Saturday 6 April.

A motorcade of trucks, bikes, tractors and other vehicles passed through Wolfhill, The Swan, Abbeyleix and Portlaoise before returning to Pedigree Corner for more entertainment.

Photographer Luke Wynne covered the event for the Leinster Express.