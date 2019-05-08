Laois communities say a Big Hello - in pictures

Communities around Laois celebrated The Big Hello National Community Day held for the first time over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Laois County Council was overwhelmed with the imagination of various community groups throughout the county ranging from kayak tasting sessions to intergenerational BBQs. As a result, the council supplemented the €10,000 in funding available to ensure the maximum amount of community events could stage an event.

Photographer Denis Byrne went to events in Mountrath, Timahoe, The Swan and Emo to capture a flavour of the atmosphere.

Scroll through our gallery above to see some of the pictures.