Timahoe celebrates Viking heritage with new Laois festival - in pictures
The Vikings made a return visit to Laois over the bank holiday weekend for the inaugural Timahoe Heritage Festival.
The inspiration behind the festival was the fact that the 1,100 year anniversary of the Viking raid on Timahoe, was approaching.
There was lots of fun at the festival including the reenactment of the battle.
Photographer Alf Harvey covered the event for the Leinster Express.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on