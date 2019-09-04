Fun in the sun at Castletown family fun day

A great afternoon was had at the Castletown family fun day on Sunday, August 25, by young and old on the village green at.

Races, tug of war, a pet competition, music and song, stalls with various delights and plenty of activities for kids were enjoyed in warm sunshine. The winner of a monster draw for a kids playhouse, made locally by Ian Quigley, was Darci Dunne, Portlaoise.

A huge effort by members of the Tidy Town committee and help from parents and other organisations made this a great success.

Photographer Denis Byrne captured the fun on camera for the Leinster Express.