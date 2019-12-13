GALLERY: Christmas party in Laois for 300 asylum seekers in direct provision

There was great fun had by all at the recent Christmas party in Laois for all the people living locally in Direct Provision centres.

The party was organised by volunteers in the Laois African Support Group, to create some Christmas cheer for asylum seekers.

They even organised Santa to attend and give a little present to some of the 98 children in Direct Provision, in centres in the Montague near Portlaoise, the East End Hotel in Portarlington, the Hibernian Hotel in Abbeyleix and the Hazel Hotel in Monasterevin.

Food and buses were provided free by management from the centres, with local DJs also giving of their time.

See their photos of the happy day, spent in St Mary's Hall Portlaoise on December 8.