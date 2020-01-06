GALLERY: Santa meets direct provision families in Abbeyleix

Santa stopped off in Abbeyleix in Laois for a special Christmas party this year, meeting children living in the Direct Provision centre.

A party was organised by the Student Council and the staff at the Abbeyleix Further Education and Training Centre.

It was held on December 18 for children and families who are living in the Hibernian Hotel, a temporary centre.

There was a variety of activities, games, music and fun all ready. Hot food was very kindly provided for the families by Clelands in Abbeyleix and the organisers thanked them for their generosity.

Students and staff also provided some food. Santa arrived and was a massive hit with all the children ensuring each child received very special individual gifts.

Sheila Dowling is a co-ordinator at the centre.

"When we remember this Christmas party, it is not the presents that made it special, but the laughter, the feeling of love and the togetherness of friends and family from different cultures that made the occasion a day we won’t forget." she said.

The students council are Catherine Brennan, Margaret Conroy, Hazel Dimond, Allkison Ritchie, Georgia Kavanagh and Rhiannon Harris.