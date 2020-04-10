GALLERY:
PHOTOS: Week One of special greetings to Laois grandparents in Covid-19 lockdown
As Laois grandparents remain 'coccooned' in their homes from the dangers of the Covid-19 virus, their grandchildren are missing the hugs, the treats, the chats and the laughter they share.
So we put out the call to send in photos and messages to print in the paper to tell grandparents that they are loved, missed and in everyone's thoughts.
The messages and pictures flooded and we have published some of what we have received this week in the current issue on sale in shops.
Yvonne Conroy’s daughter Amy aged 12 in Mountrath adores her grandparents and is very close to them both.
Jack Conroy is in Drim Mountrath and Anne Conroy in Roundwood Mountrath.
“She wants them to know she loves them dearly and misses them everyday and once this is all over she will be back baking with Nanny and doing crosswords with Grandad,” said Yvonne.
Michael and Molly O'Brien in Stradbally have been sent a message from their only two grandchildren in Doncaster UK.
“Granny and Grandad, Hi from Doncaster! Missing you loads, but enjoying all the video calls! Can't wait until we get back over to see you soon. Take care of yourselves and stay inside... Lots and lots of love always Joey and Lucy xxxx”
Romy and Roscoe Leonard are from Inch, Stradbally. Their mother Claudine sent us a photo of them on a Super Dexta tractor, taking a break from their homeschooling to say hi to their grandparents.
“I absolutely love this idea, my in-laws get the Leinster Express every week and we haven't seen them in over three weeks now and really miss them,” she said.
“They would like to say a special hello to their grandparents Tom and Margaret Leonard in Ballinteskin, Stradbally and to all their cousins; the Oxleys, McHenrys and Breens,” Claudine said.
