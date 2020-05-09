PHOTOS: Week 5 of our special Laois grandparents greetings
Week 5 of your lovely photos and greetings to Laois grandparents that grandchildren are missing so much during the Covid-19 crisis.
These photos are featured in the current Leinster Express newspaper on sale in your local supermarket.
They have sweet messages from grandchildren of all ages sending love and hugs to their grannies and grandads.
Read the captions in our photo gallery to see them all!
Send your photos and messages to pictures@leinsterexpress.ie for printing in the coming week.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on