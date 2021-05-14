PHOTOS: Portlaoise CBS students transform 'eyesore' construction site

Transition year students from St Mary's CBS Portlaoise have added a brilliant splash of colour to the town.

The lads, led by talented teachers, sisters Ruth and Sarah Williams from Mountmellick, they have painted a stunning abstract mural on the hoarding of the new Portlaoise library construction site.

The work has been praised and welcomed by Portlaoise Tidy Towns and by neighbours Lilly's Bar.

"TY students from CBS Portlaoise painting a beautiful mural on the hoarding around the new library under the guidance of art teacher Ruth Williams and Sarah Williams. Well done CBS it looks amazing. It's great to see the young people of the town involved in community projects.

Aidan Keane, Tim Norton, Michael Whyte, Noel Soosay, Gary Young O Shea, Bola Atanda, Evan Caffrey, Conor Browne.

All these students Love Where They Live," said the tidy towns group.

Lilly's Bar are so thrilled that they gave the lads some free doughnuts.

"What a talented bunch of legends!! The lads have turned a Main Street eyesore into a masterpiece! The St Mary's CBS Portlaoise TY and Art Coordinators were really up for this project and we think the town looks a hell of a lot better as a result!

"A huge thanks must go to Gary and Peter in Crown Paints Ireland Portlaoise for sponsoring the paint! We treated the lads to some well deserved Wandering Elk Donuts today and we are delighted to sponsor a prize for art student of the year in the school!," the business said.