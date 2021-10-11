Little Blue Hero and Honorary Garda Amira soon on the beat in new uniform

Laois and Carlow gardaí have joined forces to present a special uniform to a little girl who was paralyzed in a car crash in 2018.

Sergeant Siobhan Moore, Garda Joe Fahy and Andrea Byrne from Portlaoise Garda Station and Garda Fran Ryan of the Roads Policing unit in Carlow were delighted to be present when honorary Garda Amira Rauf had a great day when she received her new uniform.

"It wasn’t long before Honorary Garda Amira was out on duty inspecting the Garda vehicles and patrolling her neighbourhood," said the Laois Offaly Division.

They added: "Amira is looking forward to her Garda graduation in the coming weeks so getting plenty of practice in before her big day."

Gardaí played a big part in saving Amira when she was injured in crash in November 2018 on the N80 Portlaoise to Carlow road close to Simmon's Mill Cross between Stradbally and Arles.

She was injured when a man also died when the car he was driving crashed into another car being driven by Caroline O'Toole Rauf, Amira's mother.

The latest initiative by Laois and Carlow gardaí was part of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation efforts. It is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers (no paid staff) made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when we found that the vast amount of the children we support have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc

This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family by become Little Blue Heroes.