In Pictures: Polish Independence Day celebrated in Laois with launch of new support group

Poland's Ambassador to Ireland was given a Laois welcome to Portlaoise on Thursday, November 10 where she help launched the new support group for the local Polish population.
The launch took place in the Killeshin Hotel Portlaoise while there were more celebrations afterwards in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.
Ambassador Ms Anna Sochanska was welcomed to Laois by Lucasz Gdowski, Chair of POLaois Support Group.
Among those who attended the launch were Peter O'Neill, Chairperson of Laois Partnership, which helped set up the service. Also present was Charlie Flanagan TD and Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin.
Scroll through the photos above taken by Denis Byrne. Photo Denis Byrne
