New Lovely Laois calendar to help mental health service

The Love Laois 2022 calendar was officially launched by Laois County Council, Laois Chamber and Laois Tourism, with all proceeds from the sale of this calendar going directly to SOSAD Laois Branch.

It features beautiful images ranging from the Cathole Falls in the Slieve Bloom Mountains and Timahoe Round Tower, to Main Street Portlaoise and the Market House in Stradbally.

The A4 publication, which shows Laois in all its loveliness, was launched at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise on November 23.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, Conor Bergin, warmly welcomed Laois Calendar 2022.

“Communities in Laois have demonstrated their capacity to garner significant achievements on a national stage in 2021 and in order to acknowledge this it is very fitting that community calendar be launched in advance of the Christmas season.

"It is hoped that the calendar can be purchased by as many people as possible and in so doing that much needed and valued support is given to those who need assistance in our community.

"This is also an opportunity, however modest, for people to connect with families and friends abroad through spreading the good word of how towns and villages have continued to put their best foot forward during the pandemic,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Laois Chamber, Caroline Hofman, said Laois Chamber is delighted to be involved in producing this 2022 calendar in collaboration with Laois County Council and Laois Tourism.

"It is wonderful to have the opportunity to showcase the beauty of our towns, villages, and beautiful sights throughout Laois with all proceeds going to local charity, SOSAD Laois Branch,” she said.

President of Laois Chamber, Alison Browne, added that the calendar serves an important purpose.

“This calendar helps to instil pride in the Laois community, who already know how gorgeous our County really is. We now ask Laois people to share this calendar, give it as a heart-warming Christmas gift, or send to a loved one, abroad. The calendar is a symbol of what can be produced, when we all work together, with one goal in mind, LOVE LAOIS,” she said.

Caragh Burns-Sharma, Chairperson of Laois Tourism, was also happy to be involved.

"Laois Tourism congratulates SOSAD Laois on their tremendous work and are proud to have collaborated with Laois County Council and Laois Chamber on the production of this beautiful charity calendar."

Christy Bannon of SOSAD Laois Branch, thanked the organisers for their support.

“SOSAD Laois are sincerely grateful to receive this support from Laois County Council, Laois Chamber, and Laois Tourism. The People of Laois have donated freely to charities for far too long and received no support in return, but with SOSAD Laois ALL money raised in Laois STAYS in Laois, to provide free counselling and support to the People of Laois.”

A special calendar to celebrate Abbeyleix as National Award Winners of Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town 2021 has also been produced and will be available to purchase from Breslin’s SuperValu, Abbeyleix.

The Love Laois 2022 calendar can be purchased from the following locations around Laois:

Mulhall’s SuperValu, Portlaoise

AllBooks, Lyster Square Portlaoise

Dempsey’s Gala, Patrick Street, Portarlington

The Gandon Inn Service Station, Exit 15 M7, Emo

Breslin’s SuperValu, Abbeyleix

SOSAD Laois provides support and services free of charge to people who are struggling with: suicidal ideation, self harming, bereavement, depression, stress and anxiety, or if you simply need to talk. Contact them on 083 029 1706 or E-mail: laois@sosadireland.ie also www.sosadireland.ie