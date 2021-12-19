In Pictures: Truckin' and tractorin' Christmas convoys for cancer support in Laois

Christmas festivities got off to cheerful start in Laois when trucks and tractors from around Leinster converge in the town on Saturday, December 18 in a major fund-raising drive-in aid of the Cuisle Cancer Support Centre.

The ‘Light Up Truck & Tractor Run’ was organised Mountmellick Macra to raise funds for the club’s chosen charity in Portlaoise.

The vehicles assembed at the Mountmellick Development Association taking two separate routes. The paraded of trucks travelled through Mountmellick, Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Ballacolla, Agaboe, Pike of Rushall, Mountrath, Ballyfin and back to Mountmellick to enjoy an evening of festive cheer.

The parade of tractors travel through Mountmellick, Rosenallis, Clonaslee, Killeigh and back to Mountmellick.

Members of the public were invited to line the streets and were welcomed to MDA Car park to cheer on the event. Prevailing Covid guidelines will be strictly adhered at all times.

Donations were made via Mountmellick Macra’s Light Up Truck and Tractor Run Facebook page.

The organisers were blown away with the generosity of people and the willingness of volunteers to help organise and steward the event. They also acknowledged the support of Mountmellick Development Association for the use of the car park facility, the Hare’s Corner Restaurant, the local Gardai in Mountmellick and Liam Preston of Laois Civil Defence.