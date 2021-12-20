Laois Garda honoured on retirement after nearly four decades on the beat

A Laois Offaly Garda who has served his country and community for the best part of four decades has called it a day.
Laois Offaly Gardaí made a special presentation to Garda Paul Wilson at the Laois Offaly Division Garda HQ in very foggy Portlaoise.
"We wish our colleague Garda Paul Wilson all the best as he begins to enjoy life on retirement today. He has given 37 years of service to An Garda Síochána and the community having served in Rathmines, Abbeyleix and Borris-in-Ossory," said a statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.