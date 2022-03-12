Magical new Sensory facilty official opens at Laois library

A new facility in Mountmellick Library looks set to be a great great asset to children, parents and teachers with learning and iteractions.

On Friday, March 11 Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Conor Bergin launched Laois Libraries Sensory Facilities. The launch in Mountmellick library was attended by representatives from CYPSC - Children and Young People’s Services Committees and LOFFA – Laois Offaly Families for Autism.

A sensory room is a a therapeutic space with a variety of equipment that provides children with special needs personalised sensory inputs. It cat help children calm and focus themselves so they can be better prepared for learning and interacting with others.

The facilities in Mountmellick library include a Sensory room which the Library says sys provides a relaxing, quiet, calming environment with light projections and water feature.

Other Laois libraries including Abbeyleix, Mountrath and Rathdowney offer Pop up sensory spaces.

Mountmellick library now has on offer a Tovertafel or “Magic table” which consists of a series of interactive light games, specially designed to help those with dementia, autism and learning disabilities. It is suitable for all ages. Games, projected on to a table with infrared sensors, respond to hand and arm movements.

Both the sensory room and magic table can be booked for half hour sessions by ringing Mountmellick library on 057 8644572 or emailing mountmellicklibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Portarlington and Abbeyleix Libraries also offer an interactive touch screen .

Mountmellick and Portarlington Libraries have a loanable Toy and Sensory Resource Collectiion. This is a great way for parents, teachers and SNAs to find what works for them. This collection will soon be available in Rathdowney Library.

Our catalogue for the Toy and Sensory Resource Collection has been delivered to all primary schools in the Laois area and to Public Health nurses.

The catalogue is available from the libraries and online at https://laois.ie/wp-content/uploads/Laois-Library-Sensory-Toy-Booklet.pdf

Last Summer Mountmellick library created a sensory garden which will be in bloom soon and is all about engaging and stimulating the five senses. Laois County Libraries are planning to host a range of sensory friendly events and storytimes throughout the year.

Laois County Libraries availed of DAF (Dormant Accounts Funding) during 2020 and 2021 , administered by the Department of Rural and Community Development to develop the new facility in Mountmellick. This fund was made available to library authorities, targeted at marginalised, socially excluded and disadvantaged communities.