Search

19 May 2022

In Pictures: African swifts set for comfy Laois summer in Stradbally

Stradbally Community project enhances built and natural heritage

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

18 May 2022 7:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A project led by the community in Stradbally and Laois County Council is taking practical action to enhance the town’s wildlife and built heritage.
 
Stradbally Community Development Association was granted funding in 2021 through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, for the conservation of the bridge at the centre of the town, public realm enhancements and actions to improve biodiversity.
 
After a period of planning the project is now seeing visible action on the ground, with nest boxes for breeding swifts installed at strategic locations in the town this week. Swifts are a summer visitor to Ireland from Africa, a little bit larger than a swallow but blackish-brown all over, except for a small, white chin-patch, with a short tail and long, sickle-shaped wings Swifts in Ireland are in decline. We have lost  40% of our Swifts in the last ten years, according to BirdWatch Ireland.

A survey carried out for Laois Heritage Office in 2018 highlighted the importance of Stradbally as a stronghold for swifts in the county.
 
Ricky Whelan of BirdWatch Ireland assisted the SCDA group with finding the best site for the new nest boxes and was there on Saturday to help with installation.

“It's fantastic to see Laois County Council and local communities collaborate to help this charismatic and endangered bird across County Laois. The swift boxes installed in Stradbally will increase nesting opportunities for swifts in the town and we hope that this will have a positive impact on the population locally.

"A Biodiversity Week walk held in Stradbally this week explored the swifts, swallows and house martins of the town, and it was great to see such interest from people from Stradbally and farther afield in these beautiful birds and how to help them. BirdWatch Ireland looks forward to working with the community of Stradbally in the coming years to enhance the town for all wildlife,” he said.
 
John O’Brien is PRO with the Stradbally Community Development Association.

“The birds are singing and moving swiftly in Stradbally especially on Main Street and Hunters Lane . Stradbally Tidy Towns and Stradbally Community Development Association are delighted to join forces to execute a project that will enhance the town’s wildlife and built heritage," he said.

He thanked Pat Deegan Engineering and his team in Stradbally for their expertise, time and hard work.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media