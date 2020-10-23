FIVE@5 - The Laois businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

HUGHES PHARMACY, PORTLAOISE

91 Main Street, Portlaoise

Pop in to see our great brands at even better prices!

Click and Collect online service

Tel: 057 86 21332

Open Mon - Sat : 9am - 6pm

info@hughespharmacyportlaoise.ie

www.hughespharmacyportlaoise.ie

insta@hughespharmacy

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Medical-Supply-Store/Hughes-Pharmacy-Portlaoise-715197575192807/

BLUE SKY FINANCIAL, PORTLAOISE

Blue Sky Financial

Mercantile House,

52/53 Main Street, Portlaoise,

Co. Laois, R32 RP2C

*Life cover * Mortgages * Pensions and Investments * Insurance *Help to Buy Scheme

Tel:057 8661330

Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9.15am to 5.30pm.

Email: portlaoise@blueskyfinancial.ie#

www.blueskyportlaoise.ie

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/blueskyportlaoise/

MARIAN CARTON OPTICIANS, PORTLAOISE

Marian Carton Opticians

100 Main Street, Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Tel:057 86 20383

Professional eye examinations using the latest optical equipment, glasses fitting and contact lens fitting.

You may qualify for a free eye test with PRSI

We can test children as young as 3 for vision and eye conditions.

Open Mon-Fri 9am-5pm. (Closed 1.30-2.30 for lunch)

Email: info@mariancartonopticians.com

www.mariancartonopticians.com

https://www.facebook.com/mariancartonopticians/

CROFT ALLEY, PORTLAOISE

Croft Alley

63 Main Street, Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Traditional Neapolitan woodfire pizza restaurant, sourcing the best local and authentic Italian produce.

Open for takeaway lunch also Serving fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and coffee

New opening hours for the next 6 weeks

Thurs-Sun 5pm to 9pm

Preorder through

WhatsApp 083 078 9644 or call 0830835064 for call and collect

www.croftalley.ie

Email: info@croftalley.ie

https://www.facebook.com/croftalley.ie/

DALY'S SEAFOOD PORTLAOISE

Daly's Seafood

Lyster Sq., Portlaoise, Co.Laois

Tel:057 86 81617

One of the most fresh extensive ranges of fish available in Ireland

Fresh fish daily which can be prepared to your tastes, Expert advice on cooking and recipes

Combining artisan skills, traditional and modern recipes as well as the finest fresh ingredients, we bring our customers the best fresh fish available.



Open: Tues-Fri 9am to 6pm

Sat 9am - 5pm

dalyseafood@gmail.com

www.dalyseafoods.com

https://www.facebook.com/dalysseafood/