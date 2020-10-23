FIVE@5 - The Laois businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

#KEEPLAOISINBUSINESS
HUGHES PHARMACY, PORTLAOISE
91 Main Street, Portlaoise
Pop in to see our great brands at even better prices!
Click and Collect online service
Tel: 057 86 21332
Open Mon - Sat : 9am - 6pm
info@hughespharmacyportlaoise.ie
www.hughespharmacyportlaoise.ie
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Medical-Supply-Store/Hughes-Pharmacy-Portlaoise-715197575192807/
BLUE SKY FINANCIAL, PORTLAOISE
Blue Sky Financial
Mercantile House,
52/53 Main Street, Portlaoise,
Co. Laois, R32 RP2C
*Life cover * Mortgages * Pensions and Investments * Insurance *Help to Buy Scheme
Tel:057 8661330
Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9.15am to 5.30pm.
Email: portlaoise@blueskyfinancial.ie#
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/blueskyportlaoise/
MARIAN CARTON OPTICIANS, PORTLAOISE
Marian Carton Opticians
100 Main Street, Portlaoise, Co.Laois
Tel:057 86 20383
Professional eye examinations using the latest optical equipment, glasses fitting and contact lens fitting.
You may qualify for a free eye test with PRSI
We can test children as young as 3 for vision and eye conditions.
Open Mon-Fri 9am-5pm. (Closed 1.30-2.30 for lunch)
Email: info@mariancartonopticians.com
https://www.facebook.com/mariancartonopticians/
CROFT ALLEY, PORTLAOISE
Croft Alley
63 Main Street, Portlaoise, Co.Laois
Traditional Neapolitan woodfire pizza restaurant, sourcing the best local and authentic Italian produce.
Open for takeaway lunch also Serving fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and coffee
New opening hours for the next 6 weeks
Thurs-Sun 5pm to 9pm
Preorder through
WhatsApp 083 078 9644 or call 0830835064 for call and collect
Email: info@croftalley.ie
https://www.facebook.com/croftalley.ie/
DALY'S SEAFOOD PORTLAOISE
Daly's Seafood
Lyster Sq., Portlaoise, Co.Laois
Tel:057 86 81617
One of the most fresh extensive ranges of fish available in Ireland
Fresh fish daily which can be prepared to your tastes, Expert advice on cooking and recipes
Combining artisan skills, traditional and modern recipes as well as the finest fresh ingredients, we bring our customers the best fresh fish available.
Open: Tues-Fri 9am to 6pm
Sat 9am - 5pm
