FIVE@5 - The Laois businesses that continue to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
TELFORDS
Telfords , Open for Business
https://www.facebook.com/telfords.portlaoise
CUDDY SPORTS
Cuddy Sports 087 2072999
Buy online at cuddysports.ie or call above number to order over phone for collection or delivery
MICHAEL MOORE CAR SALES
Michael Moore Car Sales, Garryhinch, Portarlington
In line with the Government announcement, our Service & Parts departments in Portarlington will continue to operate as normal.
Our sales showroom doors will remain closed and we have moved online for sales.
Visit our website www.michaelmoorecarsales.ie to view our complete stock of new and used cars
Please call us today to make a sales enquiry or to book a service (057)8624102
Email: info@mmcs.ie
Website: www.michaelmoorecarsales.ie
Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/michaelmoorevolkswagenportarlington/
HUMMINGBIRD
Hummingbird, Main St, Portarlington
Opening early November to offer click and collect for our interiors and gifts. We will also be offering a delivery service for local and nationwide deliveries.
The Café will be doing a take away service.
All in house baking - sourdough breads, soda breads, scones, cakes, lunches, tea and Lavazza coffee.
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/ShoppingRetail/Hummingbird-Interiors-387359231337228/
ALLBOOKS
Allbooks is Open during Restrictions
Allbooks supplier of General Books/School Books, Stationery, Arts & Crafts And Educational Toys.
Special Offer On At Minute On General Books.
Buy 1 Get 1 Half Price
Find us on Facebook and online at allbooks.ie
Email info@allbooks.ie
