Laois Chamber launches new Laois Gift Card to help local people to #KeepLaoisinBusiness

A new gift card has been launched by Laois Chamber of Commerce that will give a timely boost to local business and jobs as Level 5 means the coming weeks will present one of the biggest challenges ever faced by local firms and traders.

Laois Chamber is launching the Laois Gift Card in collaboration with the Laois Local Enterprise Office and Laois Tourism.

This is a prepaid Me 2 You Gift Card that can be spent in over 100 businesses across the county including hairdressers, jewellers, hotels and restaurants both in-store and online.

The Chamber asks employers who are planning to reward your employees this year please consider the Laois Gift Card as an alternative.

The Chamber says your employees will see you care about their local economies and communities. By doing so, the chamber says you will be supporting local spending but not just that you will also help to save jobs and livelihoods.

The Chamber adds that each employee can receive up to €500 tax free as voucher.

For details on how to purchase the Laois Gift Card please contact Bernie Everard at Laois Chamber at bernie@laoischamber.ie

If you are a business that would to be listed as a participating store or establishment you can also contact Bernie.

"If every adult was to spend €20 in small businesses each week over the next three months, this would amount to an injection of €875million into the local economy and will have a huge positive impact on jobs and the vibrancy of our towns and local communities," concludes the Chamber.

The Leinster Express is running a #KeepLaoisinBusiness campaign through Level 5 to December 1 and beyond to support all the local shops and businesses and jobs they support. MORE HERE.